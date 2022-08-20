Birding with a Buddy at Bernheim

This program is designed for a young person (ages 9 to 14 ) and their adult (parent, guardian, caregiver, etc.)

Using birds as a starting point, learn about the wonders of nature, one on one, facilitate by Volunteer Naturalists and birding enthusiasts, Karen and Jim Scout.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $15

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. day prior to the start of program by calling (502) 955-8512 or clicking the button below.

Ages 8 and up. No pets allowed.

Space is limited. Please follow all local or CDC guidelines on masking.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/birding-with-a-buddy/