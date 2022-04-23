Birding – Fields to Forest at Creasey Mahan
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Naturalist Jacob Crider will lead beginners to advanced bird watchers of all ages on an enjoyable stroll to spot raptors, woodpeckers, and common backyard birds. Meet at the picnic pavilions near the Nature Center. Please bring binoculars, if available, and wear field-friendly shoes for hiking. Masks are optional. $5/person or free for members; children 6 and under free.
For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/