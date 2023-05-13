× Expand Bernheim Forest Ruby-throated hummingbird

Birding Stroll Around Lake Nevin

Over the last 50 years, as many as 3 billion birds have been lost due to human activities and climate change. Bernheim is on the frontlines of many bird conservation efforts and provides over 16,000 acres of protected and varied habitats, including lakes, wetlands, forests, and warm-season grasslands. More than 200 species of birds have been observed at Bernheim, including golden eagles. Birding can connect you and your family more deeply to nature. Bernheim birding programs can provide insights to help you recognize and champion birds.

Join Volunteer Naturalists and birding enthusiasts, Jim and Karen Scout on this stroll around the wetland, grassland, and forest surrounding Lake Nevin. This birding adventure is suitable for all birding skill levels.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/birding-stroll-around-lake-nevin/