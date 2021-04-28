2021 Biscuits & Bourbon

The Museum's Biscuits & Bourbon event has quickly become a favorite tradition to celebrate during Derby Week!

Enjoy a southern-inspired brunch on our covered, open-air terrace , along with live music, unlimited Kentucky bourbon, mimosas and Bloody Marys! The menu includes made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, sweet potato biscuits, cornbread, country ham, fried chicken, andouille sausage, bacon & cheddar quiche, spinach & mushroom quiche, sunrise potatoes, and derby pie bars.

Ticketholders who purchase a Churchill Downs Box Seat will top off their brunch

with a day at the races.

Attendance will be limited to 200 people.

Kentucky Derby Museum follows safety protocols that meet or exceed social distancing, capacity, and health and safety guidelines outlined by local, state and CDC authorities.

For more information call (502) 637-1111 or visit derbymuseum.org