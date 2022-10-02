The Bison Dinner at Woodland Farm

Make your reservations now for a truly special evening as Hermitage Farms’ Barn8 Executive Chef, Seth Kinder, prepares a thoughtfully curated dinner where American Bison takes center stage. This is a rare opportunity to visit the stunning historical property of Woodland Farm, where American Bison have been raised sustainably since 1996. Dinner will be comprised of five courses with beverage pairings for each course.

$200 per person.

For more information call 502) 398-9289 x103 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Food & Drink, Outdoor
