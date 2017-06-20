BJ Barham Presents The Great 48 Tour

Singer-songwriter BJ Barham is hitting the road this summer on The Great 48 Tour and will perform at Zanzabar in Louisville, KY on Tuesday, June 20th. The show starts at 9:00 p.m. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. Bringing just his guitar and his songs, Barham will perform acoustic shows in 48 states across the U.S. The American Aquarium frontman is touring in support of his debut solo album Rockingham, which landed in the Top 10 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart and Americana/Folk Albums chart. Featured by CMT, Rolling Stone Country, American Songwriter, The Boot and more, press has praised Barham's masterfully crafted storytelling and narratives that reflect upon the meaning of home and growing up in rural america.

