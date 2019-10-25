× Expand YMCA of Central Kentucky Black Cat Chase 5K Fun Run/Walk

Did you know you can save on registration fees by signing up for our combo ticket that includes entries for the Black Cat Chase in October and the Reindeer Ramble in December for $40!

The Black Cat Chase 5K Fun Run/Walk is Frankfort, Kentucky's largest and most celebrated 5K event. This race draws in nearly 2,000 runners from across Central Kentucky in downtown Frankfort. Whether you're a runner or a walker, this event is sure to be fun for the entire family!

The Reindeer Ramble is a 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk on Dec. 7 on the beautiful grounds at Keeneland and we encourage everyone to wear or design their best costume!

Learn more and sign up at ymcacky.org/blackcatchase

Thank you Whitaker Bank for sponsoring the Black Cat Chase.

