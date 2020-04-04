Black Diamond Choir 50 Year Anniversary Celebration

The University of Louisville School of Music is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Black Diamond Choir. The choir will hold its Golden celebration Saturday, April 4th, 5pm at Stephens Baptist Church 1018 South 15th St, Louisville KY 40210.

The Dwight Anderson Memorial Music Library currently has a photo exhibit celebrating the history of the choir.

And, a promotional video about this year’s choir can be found here https://www.dropbox.com/s/51kc9nqms63ixnj/BDC%20Promo%20Final.mp4?dl=0

Organized in 1969, the student gospel group has been singing the Lord's praises and sharing the "Good News" locally around Louisville, KY and in various locations within Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, and Georgia.

The choir continues to represent the University of Louisville at least twice a month in the community at various churches and civic organizations. Not only does the choir minister with its music, but BDC also sponsors an annual "Feed Families for Christmas Drive." This initiative is an outreach project serving the needy in the community. In 1999, over a 100 families were provided Christmas baskets as a result of this program.

The choir has been the subject of several newspaper and magazine articles and continues to be in great demand within the Louisville community. The Black Diamond Choir members are truly Ambassadors for the University of Louisville.

For more information call (502) 852-4708 or email christopher.dye.1@louisville.edu