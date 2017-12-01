Black Friday Art Sale

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Black Friday Art Sale

Skip the chaos of the mall and the mass production of manufacturing and plan to make the Black Friday Art Sale, your one stop shop for all your holiday gifts.

Local artists will set up pop-up shops inside the LAL's Loudoun House. Featuring food/drinks and cookie decorating with Sweet LiLu's, beer provided by West Sixth Brewing, carols from our friends at Lexington Children's Theatre, music from DJ Leeroy, and much more to come!

Free parking. Cash, check, major credit cards accepted.

Produced in partnership with dRock Press.

Friday, December 1st, 7-10pm

Saturday, December 2nd, 2-7pm

For more information call (859) 254-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505 View Map
