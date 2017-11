Black Friday Brier Hollow Ride

Mountain bikers, here's a ride you don't want to miss! The Black Friday Brier Hollow Ride hosted by the Southwest KyMBA an IMBA Chapter is meeting at Nolin Lake State Park on Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m. Over the weekend the group was busy preparing trail sections for the upcoming holiday season.

For more info visit meetup.com/Southwest-KyMBA/events/244946086