Black Friday at Ralphie's Fun Center

Ralphie's Fun Center 702 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

It's TIME once again for the BIGGEST deal of the year at Ralphie's Fun Center on Black Friday!🎊

From 9am to 11pm on November 28th get $20 Gift Cards for ONLY $10! 🙌

Offer is available in person and via phone call at 270-629-4263! 📱

Coming into play on a day off from school or work? We've got you! Multi-Activity Wristbands are buy one get one HALF OFF! 🎳🎮⛳️🛼

(Not redeemable the day of purchase) *Ralphie's Gift Cards are not applicable to alcohol, league fees, school and church group rates or facility rentals.*

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit ralphiesfuncenter.com

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Vacation & Holiday
270-629-4263
