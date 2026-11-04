Black Friday & Small Business Weekend

× Expand Marin Fiske Black Friday & Small Business Saturday 2026 banner (700 x 500 px) - 1 Shop Local and Shop Small

The countdown is on! Join us for three full days of festive shopping, craft-making, seasonal cocktails, and unbeatable deals.

ALL WEEKEND LONG:

The 6th Annual SPIN TO WIN is back! Spend $25 for a turn at the prize wheel.

Win brightening face masks, clean beauty favorites, lip balms, rich lotions, artisanal clean candles, and more!

🥂 $5 Mimosas while you shop & craft!

🎁 Double loyalty points when you craft with us!

✨ Ornaments: Buy 2, get 1 free

$5 OFF studio candles and crafts priced at $30 or more

DAILY DEALS:

🔥 Friday, Nov 27 (Black Friday Kickoff):

25% off retail candles, PJs, and cocktail mixers - THIS DAY ONLY!

🍁 Saturday, Nov 28 & Sunday, Nov 29:

Buy One, Get One 50% OFF all retail candles

🧸 Toys for Tots Drive

Spread the joy this season! Drop off a new, unwrapped toy ($10+ value) at our shop and receive 15% OFF your same-day purchase as our sincere thank you.

✨ YES, DISCOUNTS STACK! Your 15% donation discount stacks directly on top of our seasonal sales—giving you maximum savings while you shop for everyone on your list.

For more information call 8597402325 or visit poppyandpomelo.com