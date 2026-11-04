Black Friday & Small Business Weekend

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Poppy & Pomelo - Wick + Mortar Studio 526 East High Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40502

The countdown is on! Join us for three full days of festive shopping, craft-making, seasonal cocktails, and unbeatable deals.

ALL WEEKEND LONG:

The 6th Annual SPIN TO WIN is back! Spend $25 for a turn at the prize wheel.

Win brightening face masks, clean beauty favorites, lip balms, rich lotions, artisanal clean candles, and more!

🥂 $5 Mimosas while you shop & craft!

🎁 Double loyalty points when you craft with us!

✨ Ornaments: Buy 2, get 1 free

$5 OFF studio candles and crafts priced at $30 or more

DAILY DEALS:

🔥 Friday, Nov 27 (Black Friday Kickoff):

25% off retail candles, PJs, and cocktail mixers - THIS DAY ONLY!

🍁 Saturday, Nov 28 & Sunday, Nov 29:

Buy One, Get One 50% OFF all retail candles

🧸 Toys for Tots Drive

Spread the joy this season! Drop off a new, unwrapped toy ($10+ value) at our shop and receive 15% OFF your same-day purchase as our sincere thank you.

✨ YES, DISCOUNTS STACK! Your 15% donation discount stacks directly on top of our seasonal sales—giving you maximum savings while you shop for everyone on your list.

For more information call 8597402325 or visit poppyandpomelo.com

Info

Poppy & Pomelo - Wick + Mortar Studio 526 East High Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Food & Drink, Markets, Workshops
8597402325
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