Black Lives. Black Health. Black Wealth. We Matter is the theme for Black History Month 2022 at Western Kentucky University.

The monthlong celebration will begin with the Black History Month Opening Ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 1) at the Harbaugh Club at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The event, sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Planning Committee and the Black Student Alliance, will feature graduate student Tamera Lott providing the student charge and performances by student organizations like Blaq Art Nouveau and Amazing Tones of Joy. The event is open to the public, but capacity is limited. Those interested should contact WKU’s Cynthia and George Nichols III Intercultural Student Engagement Center (ISEC) at (270) 745-5066.

Black History Month events include a keynote address, presentations, health fair, film screenings, multicultural retreat and an inaugural sneaker gala. The full calendar is available at www.wku.edu/isec/blackhistorymonth; here are some highlights:

What in the Health: Black Health Day, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 7, Downing Student Union, second floor. Health professionals from WKU and the community will provide information about nutrition, dental care, mental health counseling, and physical fitness. Sponsored by the Intercultural Student Engagement Center, WKU Counseling Center, and Campus Recreation & Wellness.

Introductory Session for the Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Healing Circle, 3 p.m. Feb. 17 via Zoom. The event is an introductory session for students of color to learn about the "BIPOC Healing Circle" offered at the WKU Counseling Center.

Black History Month Keynote Address featuring Jason Boyd, 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Downing Student Union Auditorium. The presentation will address his newest documentary, “We Matter.” Sponsored by the Intercultural Student Engagement Center.

Get Educated! Understanding Current and Proposed Reproductive Rights Policy and its Impact on Kentuckians, 5 p.m. Feb. 24 via Zoom. The panel discussion will feature state Rep. Attica Scott of Louisville and Alex Acquisto, Lexington Herald-Leader reporter. RSVP at English.office@wku.edu. Sponsored by the Political Science Department, English Department, Gail B. Martin Lecture Series, and a Catherine C. Ward Visiting Professorship Event.

The Black Experience: A Celebration of Perseverance, 7 p.m. Feb. 24, DSU Auditorium. The Black Experience will take you through the timeline of Black Americans and expose the generational plight of Black people in America. There will be spoken word, poets, singers, speakers, dancers, actors and more. Sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and WKU Forensics Team.

Breaking down Barriers: Multicultural Retreat, 11 a.m. Feb. 26, Augenstein Alumni Center. The Department of Student Activities will sponsor a dynamic retreat that focuses on bringing students from different backgrounds across campus to get to know one another and break down barriers. Free to all WKU students. Register at https://bit.ly/3qXcJr1.

Kicks and Culture: A Tribute to Virgil Abloh Sneaker Gala, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 26, Knicely Center. The inaugural sneaker gala will be a fun night of entertainment, food, mocktails and much more to celebrate culture and pay homage to late fashion designer and sneaker head, Virgil Abloh. Formal attire mandatory. Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets go on sale Feb. 1. Sponsored by the Intercultural Student Engagement Center and the Campus Activities Board.

For information and updates, follow @wkuisec on all social media platforms or call ISEC at (270) 745-5066.

Contact: Lamario Moore, lamario.moore@wku.edu