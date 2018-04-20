Black Horseman of the Kentucky Turf

The IMH’s latest exhibit celebrates the influential contributions of African Americans to the horse industry in Kentucky. The African American contribution to the rise of Thoroughbred racing as the nation’s most popular sport of the 19th century is undeniable.

The fact that Isaac Murphy, a former slave, was the most celebrated sports hero of the late 19th century and the first jockey inducted into the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame, attests to this.

The story of the Black experience in the stables of the South and on the country’s tracks goes far beyond sport, offering a microcosm of the country itself and the difficult issues it faced. Human slavery, reconstruction and the repressive Jim Crow legislation still haunt this country today. This exhibit will tell the story of the African American experience in the stables and on the tracks here in Kentucky.

