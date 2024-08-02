× Expand Louisville Silent Disco If you believe that Black history is American history, and if you support the teaching of accurate history so we can move forward into a collective future, we want YOU to express joy with us at the Black Joy Silent Disco!

Expressing joy in the face of oppression is its own form of resistance. If you believe that Black history is American history, and if you support the teaching of accurate history so we can move forward into a collective future, we want YOU to express joy with us at the Black Joy Silent Disco!

**Featuring THREE Louisville DJs to raise money in support of (Un)Known Project!

Do I have to be Black to attend?

NO! If you support the work of (Un)Known Project, which honors the names and stories of enslaved Black people in America and the global African diaspora, we want you to dance with us!

What's a Silent Disco?

Why go to a party with ONE DJ set when you could have THREE DJ sets going at once? Each DJ gets their own channel and each pair of headphones has access to each channel: The GREEN Channel, the RED Channel, or the BLUE Channel. Your headset will glow the color of whichever channel you're on. You can tell what everyone else is listening to based on the color of their headset. And not only can YOU control which channel you're listening to, but you can also control the volume! Want to talk with your friends? Easy! Just take your headphones off.

What do I wear?

Whatever brings you joy! Just make sure you can dance in it!

Will there be food and drink available?

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at TEN20 Craft Brewery.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/76821-black-joy-silent-disco