Black & Lit Book Club with Hanna L. Drake

The March edition of Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative's Black & Lit Book Club will be discussing Love, Revolution, & Lemonade by Hanna L. Drake with the author on Monday, March 24 from 6-7pm.

The event is free and online.

Registration is required and the first 25 registrants will receive a free copy of the book.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/class/black-and-lit-book-club/