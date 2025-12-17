Black & Lit book club January - Trigger Warning by Jacinda Townsend
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
carnegie center
Black & Lit book club January - Trigger Warning by Jacinda Townsend, January 12, 6-7pm
January 12, 6-7pm - online event
The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative continues the popular Black & Lit Book Club, celebrating Black Kentucky writers’ recent books. We will explore issues related to race and discuss the characters’ relationships, family, home life, dreams, and challenges. We’ll also study aspects of their writing, such as word choice, themes, character, plot, and setting.
For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org