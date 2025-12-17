Black & Lit book club March - Black Joy by Tracey Michae'l Lewis-Giggetts

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

march 9, 6-7pm - online event

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/black-lit-black-joy-by-tracey-michael-lewis-giggetts/

The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative continues the popular Black & Lit Book Club, celebrating Black Kentucky writers’ recent books. We will explore issues related to race and discuss the characters’ relationships, family, home life, dreams, and challenges. We’ll also study aspects of their writing, such as word choice, themes, character, plot, and setting.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/black-lit-black-joy-by-tracey-michael-lewis-giggetts/

8592544175
