Black & Lit LIVE with Devine Carama

Black & Lit LIVE with Devine Carama

July 14th, 6 - 7pm

A truly special Black & Lit with Devine Carama

Pages Full of Rhymes chronicles the 20-year rap career of Emmy Award-winning hip hop artist and community activist, Devine Carama, through 100 thought-provoking, revolutionary, personal, and poetic verses from his music catalog.

Join us LIVE at the Carnegie Center for excerpts from the book and a discussion with the artist.

Event is free, no registration required.

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/black-lit-live-with-devine-carama/

https://www.facebook.com/share/16VfkxQ4SD/

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

859-254-4175

For more information contact: Claudia Love Mair claudialove@carnegiecenterlex.org

Sponsored by LEXArts, Kentucky Arts Council, and the Chethik Family Fund to Advance Black Writers.

