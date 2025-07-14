Black & Lit LIVE with Devine Carama
to
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Carnegie Center
A Likely Story Template - Devine Carama
July 14th, 6 - 7pm
A truly special Black & Lit with Devine Carama
Pages Full of Rhymes chronicles the 20-year rap career of Emmy Award-winning hip hop artist and community activist, Devine Carama, through 100 thought-provoking, revolutionary, personal, and poetic verses from his music catalog.
Join us LIVE at the Carnegie Center for excerpts from the book and a discussion with the artist.
Event is free, no registration required.
859-254-4175
For more information contact: Claudia Love Mair claudialove@carnegiecenterlex.org
Sponsored by LEXArts, Kentucky Arts Council, and the Chethik Family Fund to Advance Black Writers.
