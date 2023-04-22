Blanchard's Gracious Acres Spring Vendor Event

Blanchard's Gracious Acres 593 Fox Rd., Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Blanchard's Gracious Acres Spring Vendor Event

Who is ready for Spring?

Head out to Blanchard's Gracious Acres for their Springs Vendor Event! They will have 30 vendors, live music, and delicious food! The petting zoo will also be open!

Entry fee is $5+tax/person.

For more information, please call 270.339.5190 

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270.339.5190
