Blast from the Past! Girl Scout Overnight

Experience an unforgettable overnight adventure at the Kentucky Historical Society and discover the rich history of Kentucky. Get a glimpse into the lives of Kentucky girls from the past and enjoy their historic hobbies while making memories. Create your own corn husk doll, model historical costumes, go on a fun ‘low light’ scavenger hunt in our exhibit, A Kentucky Journey, and make your own ‘hair’ jewelry, just in time for the spooky season.

Participants will sleep inside our “Kentucky Journey” museum. Cozy up to a Model T, sleep tight in a coal mine, rest your head on a flat boat, or have sweet dreams in other historic locations inside the exhibit. Breakfast will be provided the following morning, and scouts are welcome to spend the day exploring our three locations in Historic Downtown Frankfort. Participants will gain an exclusive patch and use your activities to work towards multiple badges regardless of your troop’s age level!

For more information call 5027824144 or visit history.ky.gov/events