Blast from the Past! Girl Scouts Overnight at the Museum

Embark on an unforgettable overnight adventure at the Kentucky Historical Society, where history comes to life! Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Kentucky's history and explore the lives of Kentucky girls from the past while enjoying their historical hobbies and making lasting memories. This year, we’ll journey back to the enchanting Victorian Era—a time brimming with elaborate fashions, innovative inventions, and intriguing pastimes. Engage in hands-on activities that bring historic hobbies to life, creating cherished memories along the way. Join us for a night where history isn’t just learned, but experienced!

Participants will sleep inside the museum’s “A Kentucky Journey” exhibit. Cozy up to a Model T, sleep tight in a coal mine, rest your head on a flat boat, or have sweet dreams in other historic locations inside the exhibit. Refreshments will be provided the following morning, and scouts are welcome to spend the day exploring our three locations in Historic Downtown Frankfort. Participants will receive an exclusive patch and use the activities to work towards multiple badges, regardless of their troop’s age level.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/blast-from-the-past-girl-scouts-overnight-at-the-museum