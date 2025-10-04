Blessing of the Animals

First Presbyterian Church Lexington 174 N. Mill St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Join us for our Blessing of the Animals!

Bring your furry (or feathered, or scaly!) friends and join us for a special morning of Pet Blessings on Saturday, October 4 at 10 A.M. at 174 N Mill St, Lexington Ky.

Hosted by the First Presbyterian Church Pet Ministry, this joyful tradition is a chance to celebrate the special bond we share with our pets and to give thanks for the unconditional love they bring into our lives. All pets are welcome whether they bark, purr, chirp, or slither. So come out for a fun and meaningful time of community, connection, and blessing. Don’t miss this opportunity to honor your beloved companions!

All are welcome to participate.

For more information call 727-400-5079 or visit fpclex.org/Blessing-of-the-Animals

Religion & Spirituality
727-400-5079
