Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter's 12th Annual “Pack the Sack” Fundraiser
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The Olmsted 3701 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40041
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Blessings in a Backpack
Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter’s Pack the Sack event
Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter's Pack the Sack event features top chefs, auctions and drinks to raise funds to provide weekend food for JCPS students.
For more information call (502) 882-8748.
Info
The Olmsted 3701 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40041
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family