Blocking Felt into a Hat with Jenny Pfanenstiel

Judith M Millinery Supply House Blocking Felt into a Hat: October 28-29 with Jenny Pfanenstiel

Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 11:30 a.m.

Perfect for Beginners and Advanced Hat Makers.

Learn from Master Milliner and Featured Milliner of the 148th Kentucky Derby Jenny Pfanenstiel how to make a hat from scratch using a technique that dates back over 100 years. You will understand the uses of the different hat blocks, some dating back 100 years. Each person will learn the different types of felt for blocking and how they are best used. You will learn how to mold the felt to form it over a hat block to make a shape of a hat. On the first day we will be blocking and on the second day, we will wire the brim, add a lining, hand sew a sweatband into crown, then finish with a grosgrain crown band. Each person will walk away with a beautiful felt hat that they can wear with pride. This workshop begins with a tour of Judith M Millinery Supply House.

Classes will start on Friday at 5:30pm and start on Saturday at 11:00am. Materials for this course can be purchased before, or on the first day of class. Materials can range from $45-$150 depending on what one chooses.

For more information call (260) 499-4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/