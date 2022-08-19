× Expand Judith M Millinery Supply House Blocking Felt into a Hat Workshop w/Jenny Pfanenstiel

August 19 (beginning at 5:30 p.m.) and August 20 (beginning at 11:30 a.m.)

$375 per person

Perfect for Beginners and Advanced Hat Makers:

Learn from Master Milliner and Featured Milliner of the 148th Kentucky Derby Jenny Pfanenstiel how to make a hat from scratch using a technique that dates back over 100 years. You will understand the uses of the different hat blocks, the different types of felt for blocking, how they are best used and how to mold the felt to form it over a hat block to make a shape of a hat. On the first day participants will be blocking and on the second day, they will wire the brim, add a lining, hand sew a sweatband into crown, and then finish with a grosgrain crown band. Each person will walk away with a beautiful felt hat that they can wear with pride.

Classes will start on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and start on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Materials for this course can be purchased before, or on the first day of class. Materials can range from $45-$150 depending on what one chooses.

This workshop will start with a tour of the NEW Judith M Millinery Supply House where participants will be able to see up close the different millinery materials used to make hats from scratch. Each attendee will receive 10% off of materials purchased for the workshop and to take home.

For more information, please call 260.499.4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/