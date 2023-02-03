× Expand Judith M Millinery Supply House Blocking Straw into a Hat with Jenny Pfanenstiel

Blocking Straw into a Hat with Jenny Pfanenstiel

$385 per person/call for times/reservations required

No experience needed. Make a woman’s or man’s hat. Learn from Master Milliner and Featured Milliner of the 149th Kentucky Derby, Jenny Pfanenstiel, how to make a hand blocked straw hat perfect for the Derby or other sunny occasion. Each participant will learn the different types of straw for blocking, how they are best used and how to mold the straw to form it over a hat block to make a shape of a hat. On the first day participants will be blocking a crown and brim separately and on the second day, they will sew them together, wire the brim, hand sew a sweatband into crown, then finish with a ribbon and embellishments. Choose from 100’s of hat block shapes. Each participant will walk away with a beautiful straw hat that they can wear with pride. Materials for this course can be purchased before, or on the first day of class and can range from $45-$150 depending on what one chooses. Each student will receive 10% off any materials purchased.

*Workshop located at the Judith M Millinery Supply House: 115 E. Main St. La Grange, KY 40031* Please note, due to preparing materials for each student ahead of time, there are no refunds.

For more information, please call 260.499.4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/