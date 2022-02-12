Blocking Straw into a Hat Workshop w/Jenny Pfanenstiel

× Expand Judith M Millinery Blocking Straw Into a Hat Workshop

No experience needed for this 2-day class. Make a woman’s or man’s hat.

Learn from Master Milliner and Featured Milliner of the 148th Kentucky Derby Jenny Pfanenstiel, on how to make a hat from scratch using a technique that dates back over 100 years. You will understand the uses of the different hat blocks, some dating back 100 years. Each person will learn the different types of straw for blocking and how they are best used. You will learn how to mold the straw to form it over a hat block to make a shape of a hat. We will be blocking both a crown out of Parasisal straw and a brim out of Sinamay straw separately. On the second day, we will then hand sew the crown and brim together. It will be finished with wiring on the brim, a sweat band in the crown and any embellishments one chooses. Each person will walk away with a beautiful straw hat that they can wear with pride. Classes will start on Saturday: 12-5 and finish up on Sunday: 11-4.

Straw materials and embellishments for this course can be purchased the day of class.

This workshop will start with a tour of the NEW Judith M Millinery Supply House where you will be able to see up close the different millinery materials used to make hats from scratch. Each attendee will receive 10% off of materials purchased for the workshop and to take home.

Covid Protocol: We ask that if you are not fully vaccinated, to please wear a mask during your time here. We appreciate your cooperation.

Please note, due to preparing materials for each student ahead of time, there are no refunds. If an emergency shall arise, I am more than happy to reschedule with you.

$425.00 per person

For more information call (260) 499-4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/