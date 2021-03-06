Bloomer Girls Exhibit at Louisville Slugger Museum

In 1851, fashion met activism when suffragist Amelia Jenks Bloomer rocked the world with a new look that revolutionized life for women. The loose-fitting blouse and baggy “bloomer” pants were a radical change from heavy dresses and bone-crushing corsets that caused health problems and restricted female freedom.

One hundred years after the passage of the 19th Amendment, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory unveils a new exhibit that salutes the Bloomer Girls who followed Jenks’ lead by challenging stereotypes and helping women win the right to vote. The exhibit, Bloomer Girls: Baseball, Bikes, and the Battle for Ballots, opens March 6, 2020 and runs through March 31, 2021.

For more information call 1-877-775-8443 or visit sluggermuseum.com