BloomFest & Spring Plant Sale

May 20 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Spring is in full swing and that means it’s time to get outside and experience all that is budding in nature. It also means it’s time for BloomFest, Bernheim’s annual celebration of spring on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Whether it’s joining the costume parade, participating in naturalist-led discovery stations or enjoying local artisans and food vendors, there is an activity for everyone.

The day also coincides with Bernheim’s annual Spring Plant Sale, featuring Bernheim Select™ plants, a distinctive variety of plants propagated from Bernheim’s own collections, along with a varied selection of other unique trees, shrubs, grasses and perennial herbaceous plants. All plants are suitable for north central Kentucky growing.

The Plant Sale and BloomFest festivities take place at the Visitor Center. Both events are free, but the regular $5 environmental impact fee per car applies at the front gate for non-members.

All of the day’s festivities run from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

FREE event. $5 environmental impact fee per car still applies to Non-Members at entrance.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org