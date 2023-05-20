Bernheim Arboretum BloomFest

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Bernheim’s annual celebration of spring includes tons of great activities for children including arts and crafts, garden faerie house construction and naturalist-led discovery stations and musical entertainment.

All of the day’s festivities run from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

BloomFest is also a great time to experience Playcosystem, Bernheim’s natural play area.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org

502.955.8512
