Bernheim Arboretum BloomFest

Bernheim’s annual celebration of spring includes tons of great activities for children including arts and crafts, garden faerie house construction and naturalist-led discovery stations and musical entertainment.

All of the day’s festivities run from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

BloomFest is also a great time to experience Playcosystem, Bernheim’s natural play area.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org