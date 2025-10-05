Blooms & Bubbly: Fall Edition

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$75 - $85 per person.

Spend a glorious fall afternoon in the garden, sipping bubbly and creating a magical bouquet of the season’s bounty. Join Yew Dell cut flower guru, Jill Tinius, as she walks you through the finer points of the perfect bouquet for you own table. Ticket includes a mimosa (or non-alcoholic drink) and snacks to put you in a creative mood – and, of course, your own bouquet to bring home!

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

Info

Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Parents
