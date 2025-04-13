× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Blooms & Bubbly: Flower Arranging with a Twist

Blooms & Bubbly: Flower Arranging with a Twist

$60-$70 per person/includes all supplies.

What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than sipping a mimosa, enjoying a few snacks, and playing with flowers? Join Yew Dell cut flower wizard, Jill Tinius, who will share pro tips on selecting, prepping, and arranging and then she’ll guide you through crafting your own arrangement to take home. Using cuts right out of the garden, you’ll use some of Jill’s favorites like anemones, ranunculus, tulips, shepherd’s purse, and cut branches to craft your own masterpiece to take home.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org