Blow Up Your TV : An Annual Tribute to John Prine

to

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Blow Up Your TV : An Annual Tribute to John Prine

The tradition continues! Join us for Blow Up Your TV 2025: An Annual Tribute to John Prine on his birthday, Saturday October 11th at 7pm! Enjoy all your Prine favorites with the help of some incredible Kentucky artists! ALL ages welcome, kids 12 and under get in FREE!

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com

Info

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Concerts & Live Music
270-629-4263
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Blow Up Your TV : An Annual Tribute to John Prine - 2025-10-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Blow Up Your TV : An Annual Tribute to John Prine - 2025-10-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Blow Up Your TV : An Annual Tribute to John Prine - 2025-10-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Blow Up Your TV : An Annual Tribute to John Prine - 2025-10-11 19:00:00 ical