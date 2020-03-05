Blue Grass Trust Antiques & Garden Show Gala Preview Party

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Blue Grass Trust Antiques & Garden Show Gala Preview Party

The fundraiser Gala for Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation is always a fun, fabulous, and well-attended cocktail party, and guests will enjoy a delicious array of food, an open bar, complimentary valet parking, and first-look shopping opportunities with more than eighty quality exhibitors. Reservations are required for the Gala. See BGT website for further info.

For more information call (859) 253-0362 or visit bluegrasstrust.org

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
859-253-0362
