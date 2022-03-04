Blue Grass Trust Antiques & Garden Show

The 2020 event may be the Blue Grass Trust’s best show yet, with a stellar line-up of VIPs, speakers and special guests. Beautiful regional show, 70+ Quality Dealers of antiques, fine art, garden & floral design, silver, jewelry, rugs, prints, maps & more, complimentary daily lectures, ala carte cafes & bars. See BGT website for further info.

For more information call (859) 253-0362 or visit bluegrasstrust.org