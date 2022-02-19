× Expand Jayna Fox Teddy Abrams Louisville Orchestra

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall • Based on the poetry of Caroline Forché, The Blue Hour is a collaborative composition among five women who explore the way humans try to control the uncontrollable. This is a musical effort to raise up the beautiful detail of human existence.

“a gorgeous and remarkably unified work” – Joan Reinthaler, on the musical premiere November 5, 2017, Washington Post

The Blue Hour is an evening-length song cycle commissioned by Boston-based string orchestra A Far Cry and born of a unique collaboration between five composers: Rachel Grimes, Angélica Negrón, Shara Nova, Caroline Shaw, and Sarah Kirkland Snider.

Set to excerpts from 2017 Windham-Campbell Prize winner Carolyn Forché’s epic abecedarian poem, “On Earth,” the music follows one woman’s journey through the liminal space between life and death via thousands of hallucinatory and non-linear images. Memories of childhood, of war, of love and loss, The Blue Hour amplifies the exquisite beauty, pain, and fragility of human life from a collective feminine perspective.

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/blue-hour/