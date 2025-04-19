× Expand Main Street La Grange Program Blue Hydrangea Progressive Tea

Tickets: $15 per person.

Get your tickets for these years Blue Hydrangea Progressive Tea held on Main Street in La Grange! This annual charity event is hosted by La Grange Main Street Program and benefits Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky. Check in and silent auction begin at 12 pm at Cityplace Pavilion 1. Opening ceremony begins at 1 pm, the tea begining on Main Street La Grange until 4pm. During the Blue Hydrangea Tea, take time to remember those we have lost and to rally those who are in treatment. Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky (OAK) will be on hand to provide important information in the fight against ovarian cancer.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/