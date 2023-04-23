Blue Hydrangea Progressive Tea - LaGrange

× Expand Main Street La Grange Program Blue Hydrangea Progressive Tea

Tickets: $15 per person

An annual charity event hosted by La Grange Main Street Program and benefitting Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky. Opening Prayer is at 1 p.m. A silent auction will be held at the check-in location -the Welcome Center located at 208 E. Main St. in La Grange. During the Blue Hydrangea Tea, we take time to remember those we have lost and to rally those who are in treatment. Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky (OAK) will be on hand to provide

For more information, please call 502.269.0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/