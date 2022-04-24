× Expand La Grange Main Street Program Blue Hydrangea Tea

This cherished annual fundraiser is an opportunity to remember those who lost their battle with cancer, encourage those who are battling cancer, and celebrate with those who have completed their treatments. The tickets are $15.00 and all the proceeds go to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky, OAK.

The event starts at 1:00 pm on Walnut Road near Main Street in La Grange. It ends at 4pm. Ticketholders will receive a unique tea cup and have the opportunity to walk through the city and taste sweet or savory snacks and a beverage. Those who have completed their treatment or are currently in treatment have the opportunity to ring the church bell at DeHaven Baptist Church. For an additional donation of $8.00, Blooms is provided a blue hydrangea stem. Photo opps. food trucks, education, and more.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar