Blue Licks Battle Reenactment Weekend

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park 10299 Maysville Road, Carlisle, Kentucky 40311

Battle Reenactment Weekend 

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park will commemorate the anniversary of the Revolutionary War battle with its annual re-enactment weekend on Aug. 19-20.

  The re-enactment commemorates the 1782 battle that included Daniel Boone and other pioneers along the Licking River. The outnumbered pioneers lost as they went up against British soldiers and Native Americans. Among the 70 pioneers who died was Boone’s youngest son, Israel.  

The weekend will feature pioneer camps, entertainment, trail walks, historical programs and two battle re-enactments: at 3 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The event is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Pioneer Museum will be open through the weekend with free admission.  

The park restaurant will also be open.  

Admission to this event is free. There are fees for mini golf and the swimming pool.

For more information call  (859) 289-5507 or visit battleofbluelicks.org

Info
Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park 10299 Maysville Road, Carlisle, Kentucky 40311
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
