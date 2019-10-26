Bluegrass Architecture Festival

A unique architecture learning experience is coming to Danville, Kentucky.

As part of Centre College’s Norton Center for the Arts, THE WRIGHT ANGLE exhibition, a Bluegrass Architecture Festival will be held on Saturday, October 26, providing a glimpse into the building’s storied past and other Frank Lloyd Wright-related architecture in Kentucky.

The Festival, which recognizes the unique architecture and history of the Norton Center, welcomes architects to earn up to 7.25 AIA LUs through in-depth discussions about Taliesin Associated Architects and architects Frank Lloyd Wright and William Wesley Peters, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the Norton Center's unique design and an examination of what it takes to care for legacy architecture.

The Norton Center was built in 1973 by William Wesley Peters, the longtime protege of one of the most famous American architects ever, Frank Lloyd Wright.

Bluegrass Architecture Festival tours and sessions are free for the public to attend. AIA member Festival Packages are available beginning at $75, and include up to 7.25 AIA-approved learning units. Discounted student packages are also available. Architects wishing to receive AIA LUs must purchase a Festival package at the Norton Center box office, www.NortonCenter.com, or at the door.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com/events/the-bluegrass-architecture-festival