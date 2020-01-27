× Expand Slow Food Bluegrass Bluegrass Ark of Taste

Slow Food Bluegrass's fundraising dinner, Bluegrass Ark of Taste, is a celebration in preserving foods that face extinction. As an organization that promotes good, clean, and fair food for all, we support our local food system through garden grants to help community & school gardens practice sustainable gardening and farming techniques.

At the beautiful Naive Restaurant, Chef Patrick Roney from Ashbourne Farms and Naive Restaurant owner Cat Mac Dowall will prepare a 3 course meal paired with a limited release Saison from Gravely Brewing Co. In addition to wine and beer, we will have a selection of non-alcoholic beverages. Please contact us if you have any dietary restrictions and we will accommodate accordingly.

And learn how food choices impact gut health and mood with food blogger Helene Trager Kusman and Devon McFadden, director Prevention and Quality Improvement at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The proceeds of this dinner will go directly to our 2020 garden grant recipients. Get your ticket today to support our local food economy with a delicious dinner. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bluegrass-ark-of-taste-dinner-tickets-87684367303

Learn more about Slow Food USA Ark of Taste at https://slowfoodusa.org/ark-of-taste/.

For more information call (502) 749-7856 or visit eatnaive.com