The Bluegrass Bash - Lexington

The Bluegrass Bash

Enjoy a night of dancing, great food, open bar and exciting silent auction surprises all to raise vital funds to care for Central Kentucky's most vulnerable kids. Arbor Youth Services is the only emergency shelter for unaccompanied children in Central Kentucky. Arbor strives to end youth homelessness by providing a safe and supportive environment to youth who have suffered abuse, abandonment or are at risk of victimization.

For more information, please visit arborky.org