Bluegrass BBQ Festival - Lexington

May 19th & 20th 2023

Moondance Amphitheater - Lexington, KY

Friday 4-10 / Saturday 11-10

ABOUT THE EVENT /

BBQ / BEER / BOURBON / MUSIC

Local & regional bbq folks will

kick off the summer serving serious BBQ in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Performance Schedule

Friday May 19

4:00pm-4:15pm - Festival Doors Open

4:15pm-4:45pm - Dead Air Dennis

5:15pm-6:00pm - Club Dub

6:30pm-7:30pm - Cody Lee Meece

8:00pm-9:30pm - Treyvon King Band

Saturday May 20

11am-11:15pm - Festival Doors Open

11:15am-11:45am - Wicked Peace

12:15pm-1:00pm - Hole Shot

1:30pm-2:15pm - Rough Customers

2:45pm-3:45pm - Bedford

4:15pm-5:15pm - DeBraun Thomas

5:45pm-7:00pm - Bourbon Legend

7:30pm-9:30pm - TeeDee Young

For more information, please visit bluegrassbbqfest.com/