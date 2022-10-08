× Expand Bluegrass on Beshear Bluegrass on Beshear

Bluegrass on Beshear will be Saturday, October 8th from 1-6 pm on beautiful Lake Beshear! Bring your lawn chairs! This FREE family-friendly event has a fantastic music lineup!

South Union Bluegrass Band

Classy & Grassy Bluegrass Band

Lighthouse Vocal Band (Country/Gospel)

Bright Life Farms Choir (Inspirational)

Maxwell Stone Band (Rock/Country)

Alonzo Pennington (Blues/Rock)

Food, drinks, baked goods, and merchandise will be available for purchase. More than $3,000 in raffle prizes! Grounds open at noon.

For more information, please visit bluegrassonbeshear.com/