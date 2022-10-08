Bluegrass on Beshear
Lake Beshear 307 Island Cove Ln. , Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Bluegrass on Beshear will be Saturday, October 8th from 1-6 pm on beautiful Lake Beshear! Bring your lawn chairs! This FREE family-friendly event has a fantastic music lineup!
South Union Bluegrass Band
Classy & Grassy Bluegrass Band
Lighthouse Vocal Band (Country/Gospel)
Bright Life Farms Choir (Inspirational)
Maxwell Stone Band (Rock/Country)
Alonzo Pennington (Blues/Rock)
Food, drinks, baked goods, and merchandise will be available for purchase. More than $3,000 in raffle prizes! Grounds open at noon.
For more information, please visit bluegrassonbeshear.com/