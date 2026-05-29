Bluegrass & Booms at Kentucky Kingdom

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Celebrate the 4th of July at Kentucky Kingdom for Bluegrass & Booms!

We will soar, splash, and kick off the Fourth of July weekend with a BOOM! Kentucky Kingdom’s Bluegrass & Booms will commemorate Independence Day weekend with daily fireworks and unique food. Guests can enjoy rich sounds by day of live music filling the air and play by night with extended operating hours. It will be the ultimate birthday bash at Kentucky Kingdom as America turns 250!

For more information call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com