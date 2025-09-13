Bluegrass Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop Grill

Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Join us before heading to Louder Than Life & Bourbon & Beyond and start your festival experience with unbeatable rooftop views, great music, and Louisville flavor! Hop on the complimentary shuttle from NuLu to the festival grounds!

Reserve your table and make your Saturday brunch experience truly special! Reservations available from 9AM-2PM

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com

Food & Drink
