Bluegrass Brunch

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23nd and 30th

Open every Sunday from 12 – 6 pm with live tunes, new brunch cocktails, and laid-back Sunday vibes. Make every Sunday a party and enjoy live bluegrass from 1 – 4 pm, brunch food and drink specials. Make this your new Sunday traditions. Bring your friends, your appetite and oak up the sounds of the weekend before its gone.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Food & Drink
