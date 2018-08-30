Bluegrass Classic Dog Show

Five days of all-breed conformation and obedience competition sponsored by the Lexington Kennel Club Inc., the Northern Kentucky Kennel Club Inc., and the Mid-Kentucky Kennel Club Inc. The Bluegrass Classic will be holding Scent Work Trials at this year’s cluster, and also including Dock Diving, Lure Coursing Trials, Coursing Ability Tests, and adding AKC Canine Good Citizen Testing, Trick Dog and AKC Community Canine, AKC Owner-Handler Series, Canine Good Citizen Test, and much more!

For more information call 859-351-7631 or visit lexingtonkennelclub.com